FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Oil Field Being Discovered In Burkina Faso

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show an oil field being discovered in Burkina Faso.

Verdict: False

The video was taken in the United States. It does not show an oil field.

Fact Check:

The military junta in Burkina Faso has been accused of conscripting critics to fight against militant extremist groups, according to The New York Times. Social media users have been sharing a video of a bulldozer, claiming it shows Burkina Faso discovering an oil field.

This claim, however, is false. The video does not show an oil field. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact was able to find that the video actually takes place in the U.S. and shows a company finding a burst sewer pipeline, according to the original video’s caption.

“We wish that was oil. We replaced this sewer this past week that was packed full of tree roots and had 4 patches in the 6” clay piping. It went well and we were all backfilled by about 1230pm!” the video’s description reads.

Sam Doak, a reporter at Logically Facts, also debunked the claim in a Jan. 10 thread on X. (Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)

“Saw Burkina Faso trending, noticed a lot of pro-Kremlin / anti-Ukraine accounts sharing this claim about an oil field Found an earlier copy of the video, which doesn’t have the sound removed. The person speaking in it clearly has a North American accent,” Doak tweeted.

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Nikki Haley Claims She Never Said Hillary Clinton Was An Inspiration
FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Japanese Tsunami
FACT CHECK: Does Roblox Allow ‘Biometric Tracking’?
FACT CHECK: Can 'Illegal Immigrants' Purchase Firearms As A Result Of Updates Made To ATF Background Check Policy?