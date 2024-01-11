FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Oil Field Being Discovered In Burkina Faso

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show an oil field being discovered in Burkina Faso.

Allegedly, The moment an oil field is found in Burkina Faso after drilling operations pic.twitter.com/cSxBQIWXEc — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) January 10, 2024

Verdict: False

The video was taken in the United States. It does not show an oil field.

Fact Check:

The military junta in Burkina Faso has been accused of conscripting critics to fight against militant extremist groups, according to The New York Times. Social media users have been sharing a video of a bulldozer, claiming it shows Burkina Faso discovering an oil field.

This claim, however, is false. The video does not show an oil field. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact was able to find that the video actually takes place in the U.S. and shows a company finding a burst sewer pipeline, according to the original video’s caption.

“We wish that was oil. We replaced this sewer this past week that was packed full of tree roots and had 4 patches in the 6” clay piping. It went well and we were all backfilled by about 1230pm!” the video’s description reads.

Sam Doak, a reporter at Logically Facts, also debunked the claim in a Jan. 10 thread on X. (Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)

Saw Burkina Faso trending, noticed a lot of pro-Kremlin / anti-Ukraine accounts sharing this claim about an oil field Found an earlier copy of the video, which doesn’t have the sound removed. The person speaking in it clearly has a North American accenthttps://t.co/v7t9qmE3W5 pic.twitter.com/1WMDX1StnC — Sam Doak (@SamDoak5) January 10, 2024

“Saw Burkina Faso trending, noticed a lot of pro-Kremlin / anti-Ukraine accounts sharing this claim about an oil field Found an earlier copy of the video, which doesn’t have the sound removed. The person speaking in it clearly has a North American accent,” Doak tweeted.