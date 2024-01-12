FACT CHECK: No, Video Doesn’t Show Houthi Attack On U.S Warship

A video shared on X , formerly Twitter, claims to show a Houthi attack on a U.S. Navy warship.

القوات المسلحة: استهداف السفينة الأمريكية تم بعملية مشتركة نفذتها القوات البحرية والقوة الصاروخية وسلاح الجو المسير pic.twitter.com/lYevPdMenq — الأحداث الميدانية (@Militarymedia5) January 10, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

It shows an attack on a Saudi warship in 2017.

Fact Check:

U.S. and British warships repelled a Houthi drone and missile attack, shooting down several drones and missiles, according to The New York Times. The U.S. and its allies are contemplating retaliation strikes against the Houthis, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of a warship being hit, claiming it shows a U.S. warship being hit by the Houthis. One social media user wrote, “Armed Forces: The American ship was targeted in a joint operation carried out by the Navy, the Missile Force, and the Air Force.”

However, this video does not show an American warship being targeted. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from 2017 and shows a Saudi warship, not an American warship. The incident was reported on at the time by outlets such as BBC News and Sky News. Two Saudi sailors were killed in the incident.

BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh also debunked this claim in a Jan. 11 tweet. (RELATED: Joe Biden Claimed In 2019 There Is No Evidence His Son Hunter ‘Did Anything Wrong’)

This video, viewed over 200,000 times, falsely claims to show a US warship recently targeted by a missile strike in the Red Sea. The video is from 2017. It shows an attack by Yemen’s Houthis on a Saudi warship off the western coast of Yemen. pic.twitter.com/lG9WpYPYPn — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 11, 2024

“This video, viewed over 200,000 times, falsely claims to show a US warship recently targeted by a missile strike in the Red Sea. The video is from 2017. It shows an attack by Yemen’s Houthis on a Saudi warship off the western coast of Yemen,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.