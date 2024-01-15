FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A US Military Ship That Was Attacked By The Houthis?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a recent attack on an American vessel in the Red Sea.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2020.

Fact Check:

The Houthi rebel leaders in Yemen have vowed retaliation after The US and UK launched attacks on the Houthis, NBC News reported. The Air Force had 60 targets at 16 locations that were known as munitions depots, launching systems and air defense radar systems.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly shows a video of fire crews extinguishing a fire on a US military ship. The video is taken from a smaller ship nearby.

The caption reads, “Footage: American warship that was targeted in the Red Sea yesterday….”

The claim is inaccurate. This video dates back to 2020 when a military ship caught fire in San Diego, according to Sky News. News reports at the time indicated that an explosion occurred on the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego. Eighteen sailors were injured in the explosion.

The Telegraph uploaded the video of the incident in 2020. Their reporting also claimed the incident took place in San Diego. The Associated Press reported later that a sailor was acquitted of the charge of arson on board the vessel in 2022. (Did Donald Trump Deliver A Bigger Tax Cut Than Ronald Reagan?)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a post claiming The New York Times retracted a story on Hamas and sexual violence.