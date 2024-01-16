FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Attack In The Red Sea?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of a ship on after a recent attack from the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

🚨 🇺🇸 Cargo Vessel Hit buy Houthi Rebels in the Red Sea….💥 pic.twitter.com/R8kJUjcGID — *BT* (@bikertrash68) January 15, 2024

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2021.

Fact Check:

Over the weekend the US military launched an airstrike on a Houthi site in Yemen, The Associated Press reported. This site threatened the security of commercial vessels in the region the operation and used Tomahawk land attack missiles in the operations.

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show video of a ship that was hit Houthis. The video shows a cargo ship engulfed in flames while other vessels attempt to extinguish the fire.

The caption reads, “Cargo Vessel Hit by Houthi Rebels in the Red Sea….”

The claim is inaccurate. The image is from 2021 of the coast of Sri Lanka not the Red Sea. The BBC also shared the video in 2021 and reported that it was a chemical fire caused by an explosion. There is no evidence that this fire was caused by any military attack. NBC News reported that the damage was caused by the cargo of nitric acid and other chemicals.

Recent reporting does indicate that Houthi militants did launch missile attacks on US-owned cargo ships in the Gulf of Aden. Al Jazeera reported that the Yemen based group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

