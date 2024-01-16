FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Does Not Show French Embassy Receiving Body Of Supposed Fallen General

A viral image shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show the French Embassy receiving the body of Gen. Alexandre Lando, who was purportedly killed as a result of the current Israel-Hamas War.

“🔴 Urgent: A major shock for Tel Aviv and Paris 💥. The #French Embassy receives the body of General ‘Alexandre Lando’, head of the French security company ‘New Century’, which collaborated with the Israeli military in the Gaza war. He, along with 5 members of the company’s… pic.twitter.com/oUBoD5xsci — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) January 11, 2024

Verdict: False

The image, which originally stems from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), shows U.S. Navy Capt. Stephen Cobbe honoring a fallen soldier in Kabul in 2009.

Fact Check:

A total of 23,843 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas War enters its 100th day, according to The Associated Press. In addition, over 300 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, and more than 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, the outlet reported.

“Urgent: A major shock for Tel Aviv and Paris. The #French Embassy receives the body of General ‘Alexandre Lando’, head of the French security company ‘New Century’, which collaborated with the Israeli military in the Gaza war. He, along with 5 members of the company’s special task force, was killed last night in the explosion of a decoy tunnel in Khan Yunis,” the image’s caption reads. The post has garnered over 30,000 views as of writing.

The claim is false, however. The image, which originally stems from the DVIDS, shows Cobbe, a U.S. Navy captain, honoring a fallen soldier in Kabul in 2009. (RELATED: Video Falsely Ecuadorian Fugitive Gang Leader Has Been Apprehended)

“U.S. Navy Capt. Stephen Cobbe pays his final respects during a Fallen Warrior ceremony at Camp Phoenix, Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2009,” the image’s caption reads. According to image details available via the DVIDS, Camp Phoenix was the home of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Georgia Army National Guard.

Likewise, Check Your Fact has not found the image referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas War. A search for the purported French general, Lando, also does not generate any results. In addition, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces has not issued a press release or social media statement referencing the purported claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the French Ministry of the Armed Forces for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.