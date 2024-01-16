FACT CHECK: Video Shows A Motorcade For Donald Trump, Not Taylor Swift

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows a motorcade for musician Taylor Swift’s arrival to Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor Swift arriving to Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift arriving to Arrowhead Stadium

To watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce tonight in Kansas City

Verdict: False

The post is miscaptioned. The video actually shows a motorcade for former President Donald Trump’s recent arrival in Iowa.

Swift recently traveled to Kansas City to see her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play against the Miami Dolphins, according to Daily Mail. Swift embraced the frigid 6 degree weather as she attended her 10th game of the Chiefs’ season, USA Today reported.

An X video claims to show a motorcade for Swift on her way to the Chiefs game. The footage appears to show a motorcade with several cop cars flashing their lights in the front amid a blizzard.

“Taylor Swift arriving to Arrowhead Stadium,” the caption reads. “To watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce tonight in Kansas City.”

The video is miscaptioned, however. It actually shows a motorcade for former President Donald Trump’s arrival in Des Moines, Iowa, according to his Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin. (RELATED: Viral X Image Of Trump And Epstein With Young Girl Is AI-Generated)

The video was also posted by The Post Millennial. “Donald Trump, the current GOP frontrunner in the presidential election, braces a massive blizzard as he arrives in Des Moines, Iowa,” the caption reads.



Trump recently urged Iowans to not be deterred by the forecast for the coldest Iowa caucus ever at -20 degrees during a rally in Indianola, according to Reuters.

The video was also posted by The Post Millennial. "Donald Trump, the current GOP frontrunner in the presidential election, braces a massive blizzard as he arrives in Des Moines, Iowa," the caption reads.