FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show Letter From Vladimir Putin



A post shared on Facebook claims to show a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence Putin released or wrote this letter.

Fact Check:

Ukraine claimed it destroyed two Russian command aircraft recently, according to NBC News. A Kremlin spokesperson said that they did not have any information on the claim, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an alleged letter from Putin, where the Russian president allegedly talks about “Ukrainian Nazism.” (Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)

“I appeal to all who want to live and work in the world, raise children and socialise with people all over the world….Help Russia fight the new cancer – Ukrainian Nazism….Not Ukraine, where peaceful and hard working people live, but Nazism, fuelled by your US taxes and NATO hawks….” Putin allegedly partially writes in this letter.

However, there is no evidence Putin released or wrote this letter. If he had, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A search of the Kremlin website also did not yield any results for the letter.

Check Your Fact also reviewed the social media accounts of the Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X to see if either of them had posted the letter. This search did not yield any results for the letter.

Logically Facts also debunked this claim. The fact-checking outlet found that the current version of the letter has been circulating on Facebook since October 2023, while a Russian version has been on social media since spring 2022, which appears to be based off a speech Putin gave. No part of the letter is in the speech, though.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Russian president’s press office and will update this article if a response is provided.