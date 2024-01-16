FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Makes False Claim About Putin, ‘Illegal Chinese Immigrants’

A post shared on Facebook claims to show “illegal Chinese immigrants” fleeing Russia after President Vladimir Putin purportedly threatened to send them to the “front lines” of the Russia-Ukraine War.

Verdict: False

The video, originally posted on Douyin on Dec. 29, shows travelers going through customs at a Russian airport ahead of New Year’s.

Fact Check:

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited Russia Monday as part of the two countries’ efforts to “further develop partnerships in all areas,” according to Reuters. The meeting follows a September meeting between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims to show “illegal Chinese immigrants” fleeing Russia after Putin purportedly threatened to send them to the “front lines” of the Russia-Ukraine War. The claim also circulated in a video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, where it received over 200,000 views. A screenshot derived from the X video is featured in the Facebook post.

The claim is false, however. The video, originally posted on Douyin on Dec. 29, shows travelers going through customs at a Russian airport ahead of New Year’s. Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok, according to Digital Crew.

“There are too many people at Russian customs, and hovercraft transportation is limited. If you can’t go back, just spend New Year’s Day in Russia with peace of mind,” a translation of the video’s caption reads. The caption includes the hashtags “#russiantourism” and #russiavisa.”

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports supporting the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. The only result that appears via a keyword search is a Reuters article also labeling the claim as false. In addition, the Kremlin has not publicly commented on the claim.

Although the claim is false, Putin recently signed a decree that “speeds up a path to Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the country’s military,” according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Images Showing Pope Francis Are Artificially Generated)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Kremlin for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.