FACT CHECK: No, Starbucks CEO Has Not Apologized For Supporting Israel

A post shared on Facebook claims that Starbucks’ CEO has apologized for his support of Israel.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the Starbucks CEO has apologized for supporting Israel.

Fact Check:

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case from Starbucks which seeks to overturn a federal judge’s order to reinstate workers who had been fired while they were campaigning for unions, according to The New York Times.

Social media users are sharing claims that Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks’ CEO, has apologized for supporting Israel.

There is no evidence for this claim, however. Check Your Fact conducted an internet search and did not find any reporting that indicates Starbucks was supporting Israel. Media outlets have also not reported Narasimhan apologized for supporting Israel.

A Starbucks spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to a press release and a letter from the CEO. Starbucks said in a Dec. 29 press release that the company “stands for humanity.” (RELATED: Image Of Israeli Soldiers Celebrating Hanukkah Appears To Be AI-Generated)

“Our position remains unchanged. Starbucks stands for humanity. We condemn violence, the loss of innocent life and all hate and weaponized speech,” Starbucks’ statement reads. “Despite false statements spread through social media, we have no political agenda. We do not use our profits to fund any government or military operations anywhere – and never have.”

Narasimhan said in a Dec. 18 letter to employees that there “are conflicts in many parts which “has unleashed violence against the innocent, hate and weaponized speech, and lies — all of which we condemn.”

Cities around the world – including here in North America – have seen escalating protests. Many of our stores have experienced incidents of vandalism. We see protestors influenced by misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for. We have worked with local authorities to ensure our partners and customers are safe. Nothing is more important. Our stance is clear. We stand for humanity,” the letter partially reads.

Newsweek also debunked this claim.