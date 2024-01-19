FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Expired Gaza Aid In Egypt

A video shared on Facebook claims to show expired aid for Gaza in Rafah, Egypt.



Verdict: False

The video is from Saudi Arabia and was taken in 2016. It is not related to Gaza.

Fact Check:

Medicine for hostages held by Hamas and humanitarian aid for Palestinians arrived in Gaza after a deal was brokered by France and Qatar, according to NBC News.

Social media users have been sharing a video of trucks and trash, claiming it shows expired aid for Gaza. One user wrote, “The aid allocated to #Gaza has expired in Rafah, Egypt, and is in a landfill!! While people are dying of hunger in Gaza and the Arabs are unable to bring in aid until it has expired!! what a shame.”

The video, however, is not from Gaza, nor was it taken recently. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from Saudi Arabia and was taken in 2016, nearly eight years ago. AlArabiya.net reported that it shows the destruction of thousands of “expired chicken.”

“It is all part of an official operation under the supervision of the Secretariat of al-Qassim region to dispose around 80,000 pack of expired chicken not fit for human consumption. These packs of expired chicken were confiscated inside 25 refrigerated trucks prior to their distribution inside and outside al-Qassim district,” the outlet reported.

The video was also shared on YouTube at the time by a Saudi news outlet. The video’s caption reads, “Destruction of 800 thousand expired chickens that were prepared for distribution in Qassim.”



Boom Live also debunked this claim. (RELATED: Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)