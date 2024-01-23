FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Does Not Show Explosion Near Iranian Revolutionary Guard Warehouse

A viral image shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show an explosion near one of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard warehouses at the Kosha Novin Pars factory.

عاااجل

مدينة ساوه .ايران

انفجارغامض يهز احد مخازن الحرس الثوري الايراني الارهابي في مصنع كوشا نوفين بارس pic.twitter.com/K0JyvVophR — إيدي كوهين אדי כהן 🇮🇱 (@EdyCohen) January 16, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The image shows a June 2023 fire at the warehouse of the Hairplast Company in Morche Khort, according to Mehr News and Misbar, respectively. Although a Jan. 15 explosion occurred at the Kosha Novin Pars factory, the incident was not linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Misbar indicated.

Fact Check:

Iran said it will seek revenge on Israel, accusing the country of killing five members of the IRGC in a recent strike in Damascus, according to the Times of Israel. Funerals were held for the fallen IRGC members Monday in Tehran, VOA News reported.

“Urgent Sawa city, Iran A mysterious explosion rocks one of the warehouses of the terrorist Iranian Revolutionary Guard at the Kosha Novin Pars factory,” the X image, viewed over 70,000 times, purports.

The claim is misleading. The image originally stems from an article published by Mehr News showing a fire at the warehouse of the Hairplast Company in Morche Khort, which is a village in Isfahan. According to Misbar, the fire took place in June 2023.

The incident is not to be confused with a Jan. 15 explosion that occurred at the Kosha Novin Pars Metallurgical Industries Factory in Mamounia Sawa that injured seven workers, also according to Misbar. The warehouse where the incident occurred was not linked to the IRGC, the outlet indicated.

In addition, the viral X image circulated online at the same time the IRGC claimed it attacked an Israeli spy headquarters in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to the Times of Israel. Besides the Israeli spy headquarters, the IRGC said it “struck in Syria against the Islamic State,” Reuters reported. (RELATED: No, Video Doesn’t Show Oil Tanker Attacked By Houthis)

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, condemned the IRGC’s attacks, according to Misbar.

“We reject Iran’s careless missile attacks that jeopardize the stability of Iraq,” Miller said, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted the State Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.