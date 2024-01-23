FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russian Factory

A video shared on Facebook claims to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian ammunition factory.



Verdict: False

The video was taken in 2018 and has nothing to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Ukraine hit a Russian gas terminal in St. Petersburg, near the Finnish border, with drones, causing no injuries though causing a large fire, according to BBC News.

Social media users have been sharing a video of a damaged building, claiming it shows the factory “Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian gunpowder factory in Tambov.”

However, this video was taken in 2018 and is not from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from 2018 and shows the aftermath of an explosion at a pyrotechnics factory in St. Petersburg, according to Kp.ru, a Russian outlet. The video was embedded in the article.

“Let us remind you that the explosion at the Avangard plant occurred at about 17:00 on Friday, October 19. Fire safety requirements were violated in the pyrotechnics warehouse building. Based on this fact, investigators opened a criminal case under the article: violation of safety rules at explosive objects, resulting in the death of two or more persons through negligence. And the chief engineer of the enterprise was placed under house arrest. The plant director may also follow him,” the Russian outlet reported.

The incident was also reported on by Radio Free Europe/Free Liberty. MisBar also debunked this claim. (RELATED: Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)