FACT CHECK: No, Delta Force Did Not Arrest Matthew Graves For Treason

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Delta Force purportedly arrested Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the charge of treason.

Verdict: False

Fact Check:

Graves said his office has received “pervasive” threats during a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee in October 2023, according to Politico. Graves’ office has been involved in charging the individuals who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the outlet reported.

The post claims the U.S. Delta Force purportedly arrested Graves on the charge of treason “for unlawfully prosecuting J6ers and sentencing them to periods of incarceration.” The post’s comment section further claims Joe Biden is an illegitimate president, meaning Graves is also illegitimate and has no “constitutionally recognized authority” to prosecute the individuals.

Finally, the post’s comment section claims Graves’ wife, Fatima Goss Graves, has “personal ties” to Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democratic lawmakers, which represents an “undeniable conflict of interest.”

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 20 article published on the satirical website, “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads. (RELATED: Did The U.S. Military Arrest A Nikki Haley Campaign Staffer In Iowa?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the U.S. Delta Force had purportedly arrested Graves. In fact, the opposite is true. An article from Lead Stories, which also labeled the claim as false, appears in the search results.

Furthermore, the claim is neither repeated on the website for the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia’s Office nor its verified X account.

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia’s Office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.