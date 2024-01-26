FACT CHECK: Video Of Child Crying At Mother’s Grave Predates Current Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show a child in Gaza crying at her mother’s grave amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

A scene that breaks hearts and breaks livers. 💔

A child from #Gaza throws herself on her mother’s grave, screaming, “Mama, come back to us, Mama.. Mama, don’t leave us, Mama.” 💔 #Gaza_Be_annihilated #Gaza_Genocide pic.twitter.com/AfN3BIqrNa — mohamad yusef ibrahem (@myjibrahim) January 19, 2024

Verdict: False

The video was originally shared on YouTube in October 2020, meaning it predates the current conflict. A translation of the video’s caption identifies the child as Fatima Salaam Shaalan Al-Moussawi and indicates her mother died from COVID-19.

Fact Check:

United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini said a recent tank strike by Israel on a shelter in the Gaza Strip shows a “blatant disregard of basic rules of war,” according to CBS News. Twelve people have died as a result of the strike, the outlet reported.

“This child is named Fatima Salam Shaalan Al-Moussawi from Najaf Governorate. Her mother died due to the Corona virus in the emergency room of Najaf Hospital on Thursday 10/8/2020. Fatima cries over her mother’s grave, may God have mercy on her,” the translated caption reads in part.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also published an article about the claim made via the X post, labeling it as false. (RELATED: No, NATO Did Not Invade Libya)

In addition, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has neither referenced the video on its website nor its verified X account.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment and will update this video accordingly if one is received.