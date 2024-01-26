FACT CHECK: No, Dean Phillips Did Not Win The New Hampshire Primary

A post shared on X claims Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips won the New Hampshire primary.

SOURCE: Rep. Dean Phillips received almost twice as many votes as Biden did in the New Hampshire primary. The Democrat Party, in an effort not to embarrass the president, ‘found’ 50,000+ write in votes for Biden to give him the ‘win’. This follows Dean’s claim that his party is… pic.twitter.com/j5b4rypk3f — @amuse (@amuse) January 24, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. Phillips himself stated that he lost the primary.

Fact Check:

The New Hampshire primary occurred Jan. 23, with Biden winning despite not being on the ballot, according to BBC News. Phillips ended up taking a distant second place, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that Phillips actually won. One user wrote that a source told them that “Phillips received almost twice as many votes as Biden did in the New Hampshire primary. The Democrat Party, in an effort not to embarrass the president, ‘found’ 50,000+ write in votes for Biden to give him the ‘win’.”

There is no evidence that Phillips won the election and received twice as many votes as Biden. If he had, media outlets would covered it, yet none have. Media outlets instead reported that Phillips lost the primary.

Check Your Fact reviewed the primary results from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office and found that Biden received 77,000 votes, more than three times the amount of votes Phillips received.

“These are the accurate results of the election,” Anna Sventek, communications director for the New Hampshire Secretary of State, told Check Your Fact in an email.

Phillips stated in a Jan. 24 tweet that he lost the primary. (RELATED: Has Nikki Haley Been Disqualified For The Presidency?)

This is shameful and absolutely untrue. The State of New Hampshire manages its elections with great integrity and efficiency, and Joe Biden won the NH Democratic primary election last evening fair and square. pic.twitter.com/fX4TvvkWZI — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) January 24, 2024

“This is shameful and absolutely untrue. The State of New Hampshire manages its elections with great integrity and efficiency, and Joe Biden won the NH Democratic primary election last evening fair and square,” Phillips tweeted.