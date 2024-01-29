FACT CHECK: No, Image Does Not Show A U.S. Map From CDC Indicating COVID-19 In Water Supply

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showing data on COVID-19 found in the U.S. water supply.

Verdict: False

The photo is miscaptioned. The original map, found on the CDC website, documents the presence of COVID-19 in wastewater, not drinking water.

Fact Check:

A new variant called JN.1 has taken over as the most prevalent COVID-19 strain in the U.S, making up approximately 86% of COVID-19 cases, according to NPR. The CDC has assured that JN.1 is not leading to more severe cases, CBS News reported.

A Facebook post purports COVID-19 has been found in the U.S. water supply. The post claims to show a map showing various shades of red and orange documenting levels of COVID-19 found in drinking water across the U.S.

“ALARMING REVELATION: SOARING VIRAL LEVELS DETECTED IN WATER SUPPLY,” the image’s text reads.

The photo is miscaptioned, however. A version of the map updated on January 18 is available on the CDC website. This official source shows the map documents the presence of COVID-19 in wastewater, however, not drinking water. Although it may be easily missed, the key on the map shown on Facebook reads “Covid-19 Detection in United States Wastewater.”

There are no credible news reports about COVID-19 being found in the water supply. COVID-19 has not been detected in tap water and the United States Environmental Protection Agency recommends drinking it as normal, according to its website. (RELATED: No, The CDC Did Not Admit It Faked 99% Of COVID-19 Deaths To Encourage People To Get Vaccinated)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a CDC spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.