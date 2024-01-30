FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Border Patrol Van Smuggling Immigrants Into The U.S.?

A video on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) van crossing the border and smuggling illegal immigrants into the country.

HOLY SH*T! Independent journalist @JLRINVESTIGATES just captured live footage of Border Patrol at the southern border smuggling illegals into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/wintoBcinB — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 28, 2024

Verdict: False

The video appears to show a van entering through Eagle Pass and transfer custody of arrested illegals for processing, according to Bill Melugin.

Fact Check:

The White House on Jan. 26 stated that President Joe Biden’s administration had begun to negotiate with a bipartisan group of Senators to strike a deal regarding border security, according to a statement from the office. Former President Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican party, however, has caused concern the deal will be killed, ABC News reported.

The video shared on X, formerly Twitter, appears to show footage of a van crossing the southern border and approach another white van. A group of people can be seen offloading on one van and into the other, before the second van drives off. A commenter can be heard claiming that an exchange is taking place.

“HOLY SH*T,” the post reads. “Independent journalist @JLRINVESTIGATES just captured live footage of Border Patrol at the southern border smuggling illegals into the U.S.”

The claim is false. Bill Melugin, a reporter for Fox News, stated that what is likely occurring in the video is a transfer of custody between federal agents and Texas authorities.

This is false. No – this is not Border Patrol “smuggling”, this is a BP van in Eagle Pass simply taking custody of illegal immigrants who have already crossed & are being handed off to them by other agents or TX authorities, both of which sometimes drive those white vans. It’s… https://t.co/ISOglSuskP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 28, 2024

“This is a BP van in Eagle Pass simply taking custody of illegal immigrants who have already crossed & are being handed off to them by other agents or TX authorities,” The tweet reads in part. “Both of which sometimes drive those white vans. It’s literally just BP picking them up to take them in for processing.”

Melugin stated that, while most of them would be released, the actions in the video do not show “smuggling” as claimed. (RELATED: Did Biden Threaten To ‘Wage War’ Against Texas?)

According to the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), A noncitizen caught by (CBP) will be transferred into ICE custody and a determination will be made on their status. Such determinations can include a release with provisions, or outright deportation based on risk assessment. There is no indication that the agency brings immigrants into the country without going through a booking process.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and CBP for comment and will update this article if a response is recorded.