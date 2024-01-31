FACT CHECK: No, Biden Did Not Mock Trump Defamation Verdict, Post Is Satirical

A post shared on Instagram claims to show a recent tweet from President Joe Biden mocking the Trump defamation trial verdict.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The original post, shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, stems from a parody account.

Writer E. Jean Carroll has threatened to sue Trump again if “he continues to post about her online,” according to Newsweek. Carroll claimed Trump has shared links to articles attacking her online following the conclusion of his recent defamation trial during an appearance on MSNBC, the outlet reported.

“Folks, discipline your children when they are young. You could save them $83 million dollars one day,” the purported tweet shared via the Instagram post reads. The post has received over 1,000 likes as of writing.

The claim is false, however. The original post, shared on X, stems from the account @FaithRubPol. According to the account’s bio, most of the content it shares is parody.

Although the satirical post includes Biden’s official government @POTUS handle, upon a second look, a “parody” label is visible.

Presidant Biden owning Trump this morning!!! pic.twitter.com/AxUZu6UY9c — Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) January 27, 2024

Likewise, there are no credible news reports suggesting Biden made the purported remark about the Trump defamation trial verdict. In fact, the opposite is true, as USA Today also debunked the claim. (RELATED: Trump’s Defamation Trial Delayed Due To Juror Illness, Not Election Interference)

Additionally, the purported remark does not appear on Biden’s personal or government X accounts or the White House’s website. Furthermore, Trump has not referenced the claim on his official website or his TRUTH Social account.

Although the tweet featured in the Instagram post is satirical, Trump was recently ordered to pay Carroll $88.3 million in damages following the conclusion of his recent defamation trial, The Associated Press reported. Trump was accused of defamation after he claimed Carroll falsely accused him of rape, according to the outlet.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House and a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.