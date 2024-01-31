FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Azerbaijani Islamist Leader Caught On Southern Border

A video shared on X claims to show Azerbaijani Islamist leader Movsum Samadov caught on the southern border.

🚨ALERT 🚨🚨 So now Democrats want Islamic Terrorists in our country this is Movsum Samadov he is the leader of the Islamic Terrorists group Azerbaijani Islamic party. Here he is stating to journalist that “America is soon going to know who he is” 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/92IvQJbxpv — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Josh Dunlap🇺🇲🇺🇲 ULTRA-MAGA (@JDunlap1974) January 23, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the man in the video is Samadov. He denied it in an interview with an Azerbaijani outlet.

Fact Check:

26 Republican Attorney Generals sent a letter to the Biden administration demanding that he “enforce the laws that secure the southern border,” according to Axios. This comes after the Supreme Court allowed the Biden administration to remove razor wire placed by Texas on the U.S-Mexico border, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of a man at the southern border, claiming it shows a leader of an Islamic terrorist group. One user wrote, “So now Democrats want Islamic Terrorists in our country this is Movsum Samadov he is the leader of the Islamic Terrorists group Azerbaijani Islamic party. Here he is stating to journalist that “America is soon going to know who he is.”

Samadov was the leader of the Azerbaijan Islamic Party and was arrested in 2011 on terrorism, weapons trafficking and other charges, according to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. He was released in 2023, per the commission.

However, there is no evidence that Samadov was arrested on the southern border. If Samadov had been arrested, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Instead, it shows at least one fact-check, from Polygraph Info, about the claim.

Samadov told Radio Free Europe/Free Liberty in an interview that it was not him in the video and said that he’s banned from leaving Azerbaijan. (Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)

” I just got acquainted with the video. First of all, that person doesn’t look like me. When you compare, you will see that outwardly there is very little similarity, except for the glasses. Another important issue is that I am banned from leaving the country. I have tried twice to visit, but permission was not granted. Since I cannot leave the country, it is impossible for me to go there,” Samadov said.

An image of Samadov in the article also shows that he is not the man in the X post. Samadov also posted to YouTube in December 2023, with his appearance being different from the man in the X post.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection for comment and will update this article if responses are provided.