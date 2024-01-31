FACT CHECK: Image Of Joe Biden In The Situation Room Circulating Online Is AI Generated

A photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows President Joe Biden in the Situation Room.

This pic is 100% real. It’s Biden in the Situation Room moments ago. Look at the blank look on his face. Does he even have pants on? pic.twitter.com/6IEfi0c8Tt — PAMELA HENSLEY🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) January 30, 2024

Verdict: False

The photo is AI-generated, results from the website Hive Moderation confirm.

Fact Check:

Biden promised on Sunday that the U.S. “shall respond” to the killing of 3 American soldiers in a drone strike in Jordan, according to AP News. Some reports suggest he may be planning retaliatory airstrikes on Iranian targets in the Persian Gulf in the coming days, the New York Post reported.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to share an image of President Joe Biden in the Situation Room. The image appears to show Biden wearing a military uniform while sitting at a table with other uniformed men in front of a screen with a map.

“This pic is 100% real. It’s Biden in the Situation Room moments ago,” the post reads. “Look at the blank look on his face. Does he even have pants on?”

This is not a genuine photo, however. The image is 99.9% likely to be AI-generated, according to a scan from AI image detector site Hive Moderation. (RELATED: Did Biden Robocall Urge New Hampshire Voters To Skip Recent Primary Election?)

The account that posted the image made a follow-up reply that reads, “Update: This pic appears to have been AI generated. But it was believable because this tone deaf administration could have tried a stunt like this.”

Update: This pic appears to have been AI generated. But it was believable because this tone deaf administration could have tried a stunt like this. — PAMELA HENSLEY🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) January 30, 2024

A reverse image search only shows results of the image appearing in posts from X and messaging board 4chan, not any credible news sources.

