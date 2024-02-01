FACT CHECK: No, Karine Jean-Pierre Did Not Say Joe Biden’s IQ Is 187 During A Recent Press Briefing

A viral post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre purportedly said President Joe Biden’s intelligence quotient (IQ) is 187 during a recent press briefing.

Verdict: False

A transcript of the Jan. 29 briefing available via the White House’s website indicates Jean-Pierre did not make the purported remark.

Fact Check:

“White House claims Joe Biden’s IQ is 187. Karine Jean-Pierre just finished her Monday morning briefing and said that ⁦the [sic] Joe Biden took an ‘Aptitude Test’ and got an overwhelming ‘187 IQ’ making him the smartest President in U.S. History! 187 might be his weight or height?” the X post, viewed over 200,000 times, purports.

The post, shared on X on Jan. 29, includes a compilation video of various clips in which Biden appears to be confused or make gaffes.

The claim is false, however. A transcript of the Jan. 29 briefing available via the White House’s website indicates Jean-Pierre did not make the purported remark. Video of the briefing also corroborates the fact that Jean-Pierre did not mention Biden taking an aptitude test or receiving an IQ score of 187. (RELATED: No, Donald Trump Did Not Post About Alina Habba Being Inexperienced)

Likewise, Biden has neither referenced the claim on his personal nor his government X accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no recent credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Snopes also labeled the claim as false in a Jan. 30 debunk.

Furthermore, IQ tests differ from aptitude tests as IQ tests measure a person’s cognitive abilities in terms of reasoning and problem-solving, whereas aptitude tests measure an individual’s ability to learn tasks related to a particular job or skill.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.