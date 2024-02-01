FACT CHECK: No, Karine Jean-Pierre Did Not Say Joe Biden’s IQ Is 187 During A Recent Press Briefing
A viral post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre purportedly said President Joe Biden’s intelligence quotient (IQ) is 187 during a recent press briefing.
White House claims Joe Biden’s IQ is 187
Karine Jean-Pierre just finished her Monday morning briefing and said that the
Joe Biden took an “Aptitude Test” and got an overwhelming “187 IQ” making him the smartest President in U.S. History!
187 might be his weight or height? pic.twitter.com/3CTkzJWixw
— Alex Perez Abba. (@AlexPer51573831) January 29, 2024
Verdict: False
A transcript of the Jan. 29 briefing available via the White House’s website indicates Jean-Pierre did not make the purported remark.
Fact Check:
Biden called former President Donald Trump a “loser” during a Tuesday fundraiser in Florida, according to The Associated Press. The fundraiser took place at the Pelican Club in Jupiter, which is not far from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the outlet reported.
“White House claims Joe Biden’s IQ is 187. Karine Jean-Pierre just finished her Monday morning briefing and said that the [sic] Joe Biden took an ‘Aptitude Test’ and got an overwhelming ‘187 IQ’ making him the smartest President in U.S. History! 187 might be his weight or height?” the X post, viewed over 200,000 times, purports.
The post, shared on X on Jan. 29, includes a compilation video of various clips in which Biden appears to be confused or make gaffes.
The claim is false, however. A transcript of the Jan. 29 briefing available via the White House’s website indicates Jean-Pierre did not make the purported remark. Video of the briefing also corroborates the fact that Jean-Pierre did not mention Biden taking an aptitude test or receiving an IQ score of 187. (RELATED: No, Donald Trump Did Not Post About Alina Habba Being Inexperienced)
Likewise, Biden has neither referenced the claim on his personal nor his government X accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no recent credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Snopes also labeled the claim as false in a Jan. 30 debunk.
Furthermore, IQ tests differ from aptitude tests as IQ tests measure a person’s cognitive abilities in terms of reasoning and problem-solving, whereas aptitude tests measure an individual’s ability to learn tasks related to a particular job or skill.
Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.