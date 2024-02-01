FACT CHECK: No, Starbucks Has Not Rebranded Into ‘Vista Coffee’

A post shared on Facebook claims Starbucks has rebranded into “Vista Coffee.”

Verdict: False

There are no credible news reports or press releases on the Starbucks website to corroborate the claim.

Fact Check:

Starbucks is facing decreased earnings as the company deals with continued boycotts, according to Newsweek. The boycotts can be traced back to when Starbucks sued Starbucks Workers United, representing hundred’s of the company’s unions, for posting in support of Palestine amid its war with Israel, CNBC reported.

A Facebook post appears to show signs that read “Vista Coffee,” claiming Starbucks has rebranded to this name. The post shares photos of a coffee shop with the alleged new branding.

“Starbucks have changed their name. They have started in Dublin Airport …. Brewing up a storm!” the post reads. “Our new Vista Coffee outlet opened in Terminal 1 this morning and it’s already going down very well with passengers.”

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports or press releases on the Starbucks website about the alleged change. (RELATED: Starbucks Watermelon Mug Predates Current Israel-Hamas War, Was Not Made To Support Palestine)



A list of restaurants and cafes in the Dublin Airport shows both Vista Coffee and three Starbucks cafes. Vista Coffee merely serves Starbucks products, according to its description. It’s not unusual for non-Starbucks locations to sell the chain’s products, as the company offers a “We Proudly Serve Starbucks” program allowing businesses to serve its beverages.

Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for Starbucks and the Dublin Airport for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.