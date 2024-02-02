FACT CHECK: Did Texas National Guard Forces Replace The American Flag With The Flag Of Texas?

An image shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show members of the Texas National Guard replacing the American flag with the Flag of Texas.

💥BREAKING: Texas National Guard forces remove the flag of the United States of America and raise only the flag of Texas (the future new republic). pic.twitter.com/AxahaXA2cq — MB (@MustafaBadredin) January 29, 2024

Verdict: False

The image is from 2016 and was shared on the website “Airborne Angel Cadets,” according to Misbar. It is not linked to the current border dispute between the federal government and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Fact Check:

Amid his ongoing dispute with the federal government over immigration, Abbott revealed his state has transported over 102,000 migrants to sanctuary cities, according to Fox News. Abbott made the revelation in a Jan. 29 post shared on X, the outlet reported.

“BREAKING: Texas National Guard forces remove the flag of the United States of America and raise only the flag of Texas (the future new republic),” the X post’s caption purports. The post, viewed over 100 times, features a photo of a group of soldiers posing with the Flag of Texas.

The image is not recent or linked to the current border dispute between the federal government and Abbott, however. According to Misbar, the image was shared on the website, “Airborne Angel Cadets” in 2016. The image shows the “Airborne Angel Cadets group in Texas send[ing] a care package to a military contact in Iraq,” the outlet reported.

Likewise, the image is not featured in any credible news reports detailing the ongoing border dispute between the federal government and Abbott. In addition, the image neither appears on the Texas Military Department’s website nor its social media accounts.

The federal government and Abbott remain at odds over the U.S.-Southern Border and concertina wire that has been installed between the Rio Grande River and Shelby Park, according to the Texas Tribune. The U.S. Supreme Court recently “vacated a lower court’s ruling” that prohibited Border Patrol agents from removing the wire, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Viral X Video Shows 2019 Protest In Portland, Not Volunteer Militia Headed To Texas)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Texas Military Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.