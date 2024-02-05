FACT CHECK: Video Shows Footage That Predates 2023 Israel-Hamas War

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Israeli troops raiding the Ibn Shina hospital.



Verdict: Misleading

The video is from 2015 and shows a different raid. It is not related to the one conducted in January 2024.

Fact Check:

Israeli troops, disguised as medical staff, raided the Ibn Shina hospital in the West Bank and killed three Palestinians the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called terrorists, according to NPR. The IDF said one of the three killed was a member of Hamas, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of armed Israeli troops in a hospital, claiming it shows the Ibn Shina hospital raid. One user wrote, “More footage from the operation in Jenin hospital ibn sina.”

This footage, though, is not from the Ibn Shina hospital. It shows another Israeli raid on a West Bank hospital in Hebron from 2015. The video was shared on YouTube by EuroNews Arabic in November 2015 with the title, “Footage shows the moment the Israeli ‘Musta’rab’ unit raided a hospital in the West Bank and killed a Palestinian.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The killing of Abdullah Al-Shalaldah and the arrest of his cousin Azzam, who was injured in the hospital and whom Tel Aviv accuses of stabbing an Israeli on October 25, are the result of the Israeli raid, which Amnesty International considered an extrajudicial killing,” reads part of the video description.

The footage was released by the hospital, according to The Associated Press. The target of the raid was Azzam Shalaldeh, who was accused of stabbing an Israeli, the outlet reported. The IDF said the two Palestinians were members of Hamas. (RELATED: Houthi Rebels Claim To Hit U.S. Warship In Red Sea)