FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Is Staged, Not Linked To Current Israel-Hamas Conflict

A viral image shared on X purports to show a hand trapped under rubble in Gaza amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

(Warning: Graphic content)

Verdict: False

The image is staged and originally stems from the stock image website Shutterstock.

Fact Check:

A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll indicates half of adults in the U.S. think “Israel has gone too far” in its war against Hamas, The Associated Press reported. The same poll shows 31% of U.S. adults approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the war, according to the outlet.

“Shame on you,” the X post’s caption reads, followed by the hashtag, “#Gaza_Stained_with_Blood.” The post, viewed over 200,000 times, features an image of a hand trapped under rubble.

The image is not linked to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. The image is staged and originally stems from the stock image website Shutterstock.

“Dead man [sic] hand sticking out of demolished concrete rubble debris after a catastrophic disaster earthquake,” the image’s caption reads, indicating in parenthesis that it is a “fictitious staged photograph.”

Likewise, the image does not appear in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also debunked the image as false on Jan. 30. Additionally, the image is neither referenced on the website associated with Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor its verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did John Kirby Claim There Are No Civilian Casualties In Gaza?)

Despite the false claim made via the viral X post, the current Israel-Hamas conflict continues on, having entered its 119 day, according to Haaretz. At least 27,131 people have been killed, and another 66,298 have been wounded as a result of the conflict, Gaza’s Health Ministry said, Al Jazeera reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.