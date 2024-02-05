FACT CHECK: Has The NFL Banned Taylor Swift From The Super Bowl?

A post shared on Facebook claims the National Football League has banned musician Taylor Swift for being “too woke.”

Verdict: False

The claim is not true, an NFL spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email.

Fact Check:

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are criticizing Swift as they expect her to announce an endorsement for President Joe Biden for the 2024 election, according to The Hill. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has stated that she doesn’t agree with the criticism, calling Swift a “good artist,” Business Insider reported.

A Facebook post alleges Swift has been banned from the Super Bowl for being “too woke.” The post shows an image of Swift looking shocked alongside a photo of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The caption reads, “BREAKING; NFL has banned Taylor Swift from the Super Bowl because she is too woke! CHECK FIRST COMMENT,” the caption reads.

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about Swift being banned.

The “first comment” mentioned in the caption includes a link to an article on a site called “usacommunity.live,” which has a label that indicates it is satire. The site includes a “disclaimer” page that reads, in part, “Our intention is to entertain and provoke thought through satire, these articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.”

An NFL spokesperson confirmed that the claim is untrue in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Was Beyonce Banned From NFL Games For Life?)

Swift intends to go to the Super Bowl, although she will be playing a concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10 and an 11- or 12-hour flight to Las Vegas could make her late, according to Fox News.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.