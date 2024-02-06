FACT CHECK: No, Costco Emergency Food Supply Kits Are Not New

A post shared on X claims Costco has recently started selling emergency food supply kits.

🚨🇺🇸 WHAT DOES COSTCO KNOW? NEW DOOMSDAY KITS APPEAR AT WAREHOUSE CHAIN Costco’s new “emergency food” kits, ranging from $1,000 to $6,000, include 25-30-year shelf-life items like freeze-dried veggies and instant beans, sparking wild doomsday prep theories among shoppers… pic.twitter.com/EVPz3QkdiN — GeoPolitics (@GeoPolitics52) February 1, 2024

Verdict: False

The kits are not new, but instead date back to at least 2018.

Fact Check:

An X post claims Costco has recently started selling emergency food supply kits. The post includes a video of the supplies.

The claim is inaccurate, however. The years-worth supply kits have been sold since 2018, according to the New York Post. Fox News reported in 2018 on the kits retailing at $6,000 and including 36,000 servings. The link to the product’s page says “Page Not Found,” but one month supply can be found on Costco’s website, offering 13,680 servings for the same price.

The post sources an article from InvestorPlace from 2018 about the emergency kits, further proving that the product is not new. (RELATED: Viral Image Of Costco ‘Blame Joe Biden’ Gas Pump Screen Is Digitally Edited)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Costco spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.