FACT CHECK: Image Showing Farmers In Paris Is Artificially Created

An image shared on X claims to show farmers in Paris with hay bales.

Verdict: False

The image has been created by artificial intelligence.

Fact Check:

French farmers lifted their blockade of Paris and other locations around the country after France’s prime minister offered them a support package, according to The Associated Press.

Social media users are sharing an image of farmers and hay bales at the Eiffel Tower. One user wrote, “French Farmers at the Eiffel Tower…WOW!”

This image, however, has been created by artificial intelligence. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was shared to Instagram by an account that made clear it was created by artificial intelligence.

“Disclaimer: This series was generated by AI on Midjourney. To prevent any « Fake news » related to the above photos, please specify when sharing that these are not real but AI-generated images,” reads the Instagram post.

Check Your Fact also ran the image through Hive Moderation’s AI image detector, which found that there was a 75% chance it was created by AI.

