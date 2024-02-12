FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Shows Artillery From 2017 Swedish Military Exercise, Not Linked To London

An image shared on Facebook purports to show military artillery on the M25 motorway in London, England.

Verdict: False

The image, which originally stems from the website Total Defence or Totalförsvar, shows artillery during a September 2017 military exercise called “Aurora 17” in Sweden. A spokesperson for the Swedish Armed Forces confirmed the photo was taken during the “Aurora 17” exercise in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Two people have died following a recent collision on the M25 motorway in London, police said, according to BBC News. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the crash, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports to show military artillery on the M25 motorway in London, England. “Just seen [sic] these all lined up on the m25 [sic] what’s going on?” the image’s caption reads.

The image is neither recent nor shows military artillery on the M25 motorway in London, England. The image, which originally stems from the website Total Defence or Totalförsvar, shows artillery during a September 2017 military exercise called “Aurora 17” in Sweden.

“Armed forces exercise Aurora 17 is now entering its final stage. On Wednesday morning, a sharpshooting with artillery (Archer) is carried out in Trosa as a conclusion,” text beneath the image on the Total Defence website reads.

“The moment is visited by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist, Director General of the Armed Forces Peter Sandwall and the exercise leader for Aurora 17, Major General Bengt Andersson,” it continues.

According to the Swedish Armed Forces website, the “Aurora 17” exercise concluded in October 2017. The website includes a slideshow of multiple images from the exercise, including military artillery appearing to match that of the Facebook post.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting military artillery was recently spotted on the M25 motorway in London. In fact, the opposite is true. Logically Facts also debunked the claim as false in a Feb. 9 article. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Apache Helicopter Shot Down By Hamas)

A spokesperson for the Swedish Armed Forces confirmed the photo was taken during the “Aurora 17” exercise in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The picture Is from the exercise Aurora17 and was taken on the E18 between Enköping and Bålsta in Sweden 2017,” the spokesperson said.