FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Man Arrested For Waving British Flag In Front Of Pro-Palestinian Protesters

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a British man being arrested for waving the Union Jack flag in front of pro-Palestinian protesters.



Verdict: Misleading

He was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offense and homophobic abuse, according to police. The police said that he was not arrested for waving the flag.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video of a man being arrested, claiming it was because he waved the British flag in front of pro-Palestinian protesters.

“British man arrested for waving BRITISH flag. Police in Liverpool arrested the man on Monday for flying his countries flag in front of a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters waving Palestinian flags,” one user wrote.

This claim, though, is misleading. The man, who was 50 years old, was arrested in Liverpool and was bailed, according to a Feb. 7 statement from the Merseyside Police.

“Liverpool Friends of Palestine Group were marching through the city centre, and as the procession reached the junction of Hanover Street and Church Street a man shouted offensive language at the protestors,” the statement reads.

The police statement says that there was “speculation on social media that the man, who comes from Orrell Park, was arrested for flying the Union Jack.” (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Apache Helicopter Shot Down By Hamas)

“This is incorrect,” the statement reads. “As result of the abusive language he was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and homophobic abuse.”

Check Your Fact could not find any news outlets that the man was arrested solely for waving the Union Jack. In November 2023, a man was previously charged in London after making racist comments at a pro-Palestinian march, according to BBC News.