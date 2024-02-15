FACT CHECK: Did AOC Call All Viewers Of Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview ‘White Supremacists’?

A post shared on social media purports New York Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed anyone who watches Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin is a white supremacist.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Cortez recently shared a strong defense of President Joe Biden after his health was called into question after the Justice Department report was released, The Daily Mail reported. Cortez claimed Biden was the most successful president in modern American history.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Cortez attacked anyone who watched Carlson interview Putin. The post shared the information in text format.

The post reads, “AOC said that if you watch the Tucker Carlson-Putin interview, you are a White Supremacist. See, this is the kind of Liberal idiocy that our failing country has to deal with. She is in Congress. SHE’s in CONGRESS!”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no record of her saying this on her verified X account. Likewise, there is no record of the comment on the deleted tweet tracker, PolitiTweet.

The post appears to have stemmed from a parody account of Cortez. The post is nearly identical to the alleged comments. The post reads, “If you watch the Tucker Carlson interview today with Putin – you’re a white supremacist.” This account features a disclaimer in the bio that reads, “I’m the boss – you mad bro? (parody)” (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

