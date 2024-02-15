FACT CHECK: No, This Video Does Not Show Crash That Killed Nigerian Bank CEO

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows the aftermath of the recent helicopter crash that killed Nigerian bank CEO Herbert Wigwe.

Verdict: False

NBC News reported that the video showed a plane crash in Florida. Contrarily, Wigwe died in a helicopter crash somewhere on the border between California and Nevada.

Fact Check:

Wigwe, co-founder of Access Bank, was killed in a helicopter crash on Friday alongside his wife, son and three other passengers, according to BBC. Godwin Obaseki, governor of the Edo State, said that he is “extremely shocked and devastated” over the tragedy, Fox News reported.

A Facebook video claims to show the incident. The footage appears to show a plane on a highway enveloped in smoke and fire. The camera then pans to backed up traffic and a destroyed vehicle on the median.

“Herbert Wigwe couldn’t have survived this crash obviously! So sad,” the post reads. “Husband, Wife and Son dead! Great loss to Nigeria!”

The Facebook video shows a separate incident, however. NBC News used the footage, reporting that it shows a crash in Naples, Florida that killed two of five passengers. Wigwe’s crash occurred in a remote part of the Mojave desert along the California-Nevada border, according to The Guardian.

Voice of America also posted a screenshot of the video, reporting that the Florida incident was under investigation by federal authorities. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Apache Helicopter Shot Down By Hamas)

Check Your Fact has contacted Access Bank for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.