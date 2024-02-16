FACT CHECK: No, Ferrari Did Not Make A Post Asking Andrew Tate To Tell His Students To ‘Chill’

An image shared on X allegedly shows a post made by Ferrari saying, “Dear Mr. Tate, please tell your Students to chill. We are running out of Cars.”

No way Ferrari just posted this 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/8zE3FSyLYq — Neo (@Neo__Hq) February 14, 2024

Verdict: False

Ferrari did not post this. The post cannot be found on the company’s official X account or in any credible news reports.

Fact Check:

Tate recently lost an appeal against a ruling dictating that he cannot leave Romania, according to The Guardian. Tate and his brother were indicted last year on charges of human trafficking and rape, Forbes reported.

An X image allegedly shows a post from Ferrari blaming Tate for the company “running out of cars.” The post, which appears to have been made from the official Ferrari account, reads, “Dear Mr. Tate, please tell your Students to chill. We are running out of Cars.”

The caption reads, “No way Ferrari just posted this.”

This is not a genuine post, however. There are no matching search results on the official Ferrari X account. Likewise, there are no credible news reports about Ferrari making such a post. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Say He Unbanned Andrew Tate To ‘Escape The Suppression Of The Matrix?’)



Tate owns 15 luxury cars, including two Ferraris, according to The Sun. These were among his assets seized by authorities, but he won an appeal in Romanian court to get them back in January, BBC reported.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Ferrari spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.