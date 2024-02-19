FACT CHECK: Image Claiming To Show Barack Obama Being Arrested Is Digitally Fabricated

A post shared on Instagram allegedly shows a picture of former President Barack Obama being arrested.

The photo is digitally altered. It dates back to 2008 and shows a man dressed as Peter Pan being arrested, not Obama.

A Jan. 6 defendant was arrested last summer near Obama’s residence after the address was leaked by former President Donald Trump, according to NBC News. The man faces five new charges, three of which relate to guns and ammunition discovered in his van upon arrest, the outlet reported.

An Instagram post claims Obama has been arrested for “crimes against humanity,” also purporting Tucker Carlson posted a video of the alleged arrest to Telegram. The post shares an image of a police officer escorting a man, allegedly Obama, into a cop car.

The photo is not genuine, however. The original image was posted to the stock photography website Alamy in 2008. Instead of Obama, it shows a man in a Peter Pan costume being arrested. The photo can also be seen in a 2008 Daily Mail article reporting that police arrested people in Disney costumes engaging in a labor protest outside of Disneyland.

An image of Obama with his hands behind his back was photoshopped over the man in costume. This picture was also posted to Alamy. “President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama participate in tree plantings at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington 4/21/09,” the caption reads.

There are no credible news reports about the alleged arrest. (RELATED: Viral Image Purporting To Show Obamas Posing For Family Photo At Epstein Island Is Altered)

Check Your Fact has reached out to an Obama spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.