FACT CHECK: Viral Video Purporting To Show France24 Report About Alleged Macron Assassination Attempt Is A Deepfake

A viral video shared on X purports to show a France24 video report highlighting an alleged assassination attempt on French President Emmanuel Macron by Ukraine.

🚨 BREAKING According to French media, the Kiev regime tried to lure French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine in order to murder him and then blame his death on Russia in order to bring media attention back to Ukraine and increase financial and military aid from the west.… pic.twitter.com/VqrH3Uph2w — Gabe (@GabeZZOZZ) February 13, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. France24 indicated the video is a “deepfake” in a post shared on their website.

Fact Check:

“BREAKING According to French media, the Kiev regime tried to lure French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine in order to murder him and then blame his death on Russia in order to bring media attention back to Ukraine and increase financial and military aid from the west,” the X video’s caption reads in part. “The president of France, Emanuel Macron, cancelled his visit to Ukraine due to a planned deadly provocation against him,” it continues.

The video, viewed over 400,000 times, purports to show a France24 report about the alleged assassination attempt on Macron.

“A viral video supposedly shows an extract from one of FRANCE 24’s news bulletins on its French-language channel. In it, the presenter announces that French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his trip to Ukraine, because the French secret services had intercepted an assassination attempt against him. But the news is false, and the video a deepfake, as Emerald Maxwell explains,” the post reads. The post includes a video report of Maxwell, who notes that artificial intelligence was used to create the deepfake.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports supporting the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories labeled the claim as false in a Feb. 16 article. The outlet reported that the claim circulated ahead of Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s expected signing of a “bilateral security agreement” in Paris. In addition, the outlet noted that French publication Challenges and Politico Europe both reported the story about the assassination attempt as being true.

Furthermore, neither Macron nor Zelenskyy have publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: No, The Secret Service Did Not Reveal Zelenskyy Naturalization Certificate)

Check Your Fact has contacted France24 and Macron’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.