FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Israeli Base Hit By Hezbollah

A video shared on X claims to show an Israeli military base hit by Hezbollah.

Verdict: False

The video has been circulating since 2015. The video might have been taken in China, though this is unverified.

Fact Check:

Hezbollah vowed to respond after Israeli airstrikes killed 10 civilians in southern Lebanon, according to The New York Times. The strikes came in retaliation for a rocket attack that originated from Lebanon, killed one Israeli soldier and wounded eight others, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming to show a video of a Hezbollah attack on an Israeli base. One user wrote,”#Hezbollah Hits Israeli Base By Guided Missiles And Causes Complete Destruction.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video has been circulating since 2015. Check Your Fact found a video posted to Youtube with the title, “Chinese chemical plan explosion.”

Check Your Fact was unable to verify whether or not the video actually did come from China. The video predates the current Israel-Hezbollah conflict by eight years, though, so it is unrelated to the current fighting. (RELATED: Houthi Rebels Claim To Hit U.S. Warship In Red Sea)

