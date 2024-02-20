FACT CHECK: No, The Pope Did Not Say ‘Eat Whatever You Want For Easter’

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows a quote from Pope Francis saying, “Eat whatever you want for Easter, the sacrifice is not in the stomach, but in the heart.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Pope Francis said this. There are no credible news reports about the alleged quote and it cannot be seen in the pope’s press release for Lent 2024.

Fact Check:

Pope Francis appealed to Sudan to end its 10-month long conflict which has left millions displaced, according to Reuters. Diplomatic efforts have failed so far to end the civil war between the country’s armed forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post purports Pope Francis declared Catholics did not have to abstain from certain food during the season of Easter. The post shares a black-and-white photo of him smiling and shares the alleged quote in the caption.

“Eat whatever you want for Easter, the sacrifice is not in the stomach, but in the heart,” the alleged quote reads. “They refrain from eating meat, but don’t talk to their siblings or relatives, don’t visit their parents or bother them to attend to them.” The post goes on to claim he said that eating certain food won’t make one become a good or bad person, but instead encourages seeking a “deeper relationship with God through better treatment of others.”

There is no evidence he said this, however. Pope Francis made a press release regarding Lent 2024 on January 1, but it does not include the alleged quote. (RELATED: Does This Video Show The Pope Discussing His ‘Secret Agenda’?)

The post mentions Easter, but it probably refers to Lent, a 40-day fasting and abstinence period meant to imitate Jesus fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry, according to Britannica.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Holy See office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.