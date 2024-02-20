FACT CHECK: No, This Pro-Palestine Sign Does Not Defend Hamas Attack

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of a pro-Palestine protester with a sign that reads, “You don’t get to choose who we rape.”

You don’t get to choose how Israel responds! Hamas terrorists must be eliminated and destroyed! pic.twitter.com/rlFKg4erLS — Azzat Alsalem (@AzzatAlsaalem) February 14, 2024

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that a protester at a pro-Palestine event was carrying a sign that appears to defend Hamas actions on the Oct. 7 attack in Israel. The alleged sign includes a drawing of the Palestinian flag and dripping blood.

The caption reads, “You don’t get to choose how Israel responds! Hamas terrorists must be eliminated and destroyed!”

The claim is inaccurate. The photo has been altered. The original image was posted on Feb. 3 and does not show the same text. The unedited sign reads, “You don’t get to choose how we resist.” (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

You don’t get to choose how we respond to your “resistance” pic.twitter.com/rVjeNTIWmf — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 3, 2024

At Twitter account posted another version of the sign on Feb. 3 that says, “You don’t get to choose how we rape Jews” the caption appears to imply that the account edited the photo saying, “Here, I fixed it for her AND it even rhymes.”

Here, I fixed it for her AND it even rhymes 😌 pic.twitter.com/ZF8Rbeu4ir — שֵׁם SHËM (@TheShemTV) February 3, 2024

This is not the first time misinformation was shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim Saudi Arabia and Qatar supported strikes on Houthis.