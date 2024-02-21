FACT CHECK: Did Biden Offer Tax Incentives For Americans Willing To House Migrants?

A post shared on social media purports President Joe Biden has announced a tax incentive for families willing to take in migrants.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. It stems from a satirical account.

Fact Check:

Biden has expanded visa restrictions for transportation operators, VOA News reported. The action is an effort to curb the record number of migrants crossing the border in recent months and the restrictions will impact transportation companies that offer services, “designed for use primarily by persons intending to migrate irregularly to the United States.”

A post shared on Instagram alleges that the White House announced that there will be certain tax breaks from Americans that are willing to house migrants. The post includes a picture of the president, which has text added below.

The caption reads, “JUST IN: President Biden announces tax incentives for families willing to take in slav— migrants in a new ‘Housing for Labor’ initiative. ‘You can now apply to keep a migrant in your home in exchange for cooking, cleaning, picking crops, and landscaping.'”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim appears to have stemmed from a parody X account called U.S. Ministry of Truth. The account’s bio self identifies as satire, “The United States Ministry of Truth, established to prevent disinformation and protect democracy. | They/Them | Satire or prophecy depending on the day.”

The post mentioned the IRS announcement. However, there is no such announcement from the IRS website. Likewise, The U.S. State Department has announced no such policy. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

