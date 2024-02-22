FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Migrants In Canada Living By Train Tracks?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on social media purportedly shows migrants living near a train track in Canada.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection 7.2 million people have crossed the U.S. southern border illegally since 2021, Fox News reported. The outlet reported there have been 961,537 border encounters in the current fiscal year.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a large group of migrants with nowhere to go living by an active high-speed train in Toronto, Canada. The caption reads, “With no place to live, Trudeau’s immigrants are forced to live near the GO Train in Toronto.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video is from Lagos, Nigeria. The Guardian Nigeria posted the video on YouTube reporting that it was taken in Lagos. Al Jazeera covered the story and also placed it in Lagos. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

The Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab Lagos State addressed this issue saying that the tracks will be cleared off.

The GoTrain in Toronto features a green logo on the front of the train. The video does not show a train with that logo.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim Saudi Arabia and Qatar supported strikes on Houthis.

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: No, This Photo Of Keith Ellison And Amy Klobuchar At a 'Defund The Police' Event Is Not Authentic
FACT CHECK: Did The Saudi Crown Prince Suggest $2 Billion Could Be Returned If Trump Loses The 2024 Election?
FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Houthis Sinking A Cargo Ship
FACT CHECK: No, Beyoncé Is Not Facing $10 Billion Loss After Performing National Anthem For NFL