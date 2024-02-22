FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Migrants In Canada Living By Train Tracks?

With no place to live, Trudeau’s immigrants are forced to live near the GO Train in Toronto😉 pic.twitter.com/qWvhUBZ3TP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection 7.2 million people have crossed the U.S. southern border illegally since 2021, Fox News reported. The outlet reported there have been 961,537 border encounters in the current fiscal year.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a large group of migrants with nowhere to go living by an active high-speed train in Toronto, Canada. The caption reads, “With no place to live, Trudeau’s immigrants are forced to live near the GO Train in Toronto.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video is from Lagos, Nigeria . The Guardian Nigeria posted the video on YouTube reporting that it was taken in Lagos. Al Jazeera covered the story and also placed it in Lagos. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

The Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab Lagos State addressed this issue saying that the tracks will be cleared off.

In response to the trending video of traders selling wares on rail lines, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water through the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), this morning, begin immediate and sustained enforcement and clearing of the rail tracks.… pic.twitter.com/yiglirUuIa — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) February 13, 2024

The GoTrain in Toronto features a green logo on the front of the train. The video does not show a train with that logo.