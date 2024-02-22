Fact-Checking Trump’s Claim That He’s Been Indicted More Times Than Al Capone
During a Feb. 17 campaign rally in Michigan, 2024 hopeful and former President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he’d been indicted more times than Prohibition-era mobster Al Capone.
Verdict: Misleading
An expert who co-authored a book on Capone told Check Your Fact the mobster was indicted at least six times. Trump, on the other hand, has been indicted four times.
Fact Check:
Trump launched his own line of custom sneakers on Feb. 17 at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, according to CNN. The sneakers, priced at $399 a pair, sold out hours after the event, Axios reported.
“A lot of [people] come to me and they’ll say, ‘How do you do it? You go through all these subpoenas. You got indicted.’ Now, in my whole life, I didn’t know what [the word] ‘indictment’ meant. ‘You got indicted more than Alphonse Capone, Scarface,'” the former Republican President and 2024 hopeful said during his Feb. 17 campaign rally in Michigan.
The claim is false. Trump has been indicted four times as of February 2024, according to CNN. In April 2023, Trump was indicted on 34 counts of “falsifying business records” in relation to alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Trump was then indicted in July 2023 for allegedly taking classified materials with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence after he left office in January 2021, according to the superseding indictment. In addition, Trump, his longtime aide Waltine Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira are accused of conspiring to obstruct justice “by attempting to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage that prosecutors say showed employees moving boxes around, in order to conceal information from the FBI and grand jury,” ABC News reported, citing the indictment. Trump faces 40 charges in all.
Trump’s third indictment involves alleged election interference ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump faces four charges–Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights–over his attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to the official indictment.
Additionally, the indictment accuses Trump of knowingly “spreading lies” that he fraudulently lost the 2020 election to now-President Joe Biden, resulting in the attack on the Capitol, according to The New York Times. In February 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Trump’s claim that presidential immunity protects him from prosecution in relation to the case, The New York Times also reported. (RELATED: Biden’s Job Creation Claim Ignores Key Context)
Finally, Trump and 18 other individuals face various charges, including Violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in Fulton County, Georgia over an alleged attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election. Citing the 98-page indictment, CBS News reported that Trump and his co-conspirators allegedly “refused to accept that Trump lost [the 2020 election], and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.”
Trump has been arraigned in all four cases but has not yet been tried, according to CNN. While the number of Trump’s indictments is clear-cut, there is a bit more debate over how many times Capone was indicted.
According to The New York Times’ Archives, Capone was indicted twice on charges of income tax evasion. Newsweek, on the other hand, reported Capone was indicted three times on “tax evasion and prohibition-related charges” in 1931.
Similarly, the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law totals three indictments for Capone, with two related to tax evasion and one related to conspiracy to violate the Prohibition Act, while History.com only lists one indictment for Capone on 22 counts of income tax evasion.
The FBI website says Capone was arrested twice in 1929, once for a carrying a concealed weapon and for contempt of court.
A. Brad Schwartz, a graduate student at Princeton University and co-author of “Scarface and the Untouchable: Al Capone, Eliot Ness, and the Battle for Chicago” alongside Max Allan Collins, told Check Your Fact that Trump’s claim is incorrect.