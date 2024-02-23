FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Humanitarian Aid Delivered To Gaza?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows humanitarian aid being delivered to Gaza.

Verdict: Misleading

Part of the video does not depict an incident in Gaza. Some of the images were taken in Moldova.

Fact Check:

An Israeli has been killed in an attack at a Jerusalem checkpoint by three Palestinian attackers, The Times Of Israel reported. The outlet reported a settlement between Jerusalem and the West Bank Palestinians opened fire at a traffic stop killing one and injuring 11 others.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, claims to show an extensive video of the aid that has been delivered to Gaza during the conflict with Israel. The video shows clips of trucks with supplies and a narrator with uplifting music played over them.

The caption reads, “11,000 trucks, 140,000 tons of food, 1,000 water trucks, 17,000 tons of medical supplies, 23,000 tons of tents and shelter equipment. Israel will continue to facilitate the transfer of life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. Our war is with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza.”

Credible news outlets, such as Reuters, have reported that some of the images in the video were from Moldova not Gaza. Shayan Sardarizadeh a journalist with the BBC reported that at the end of the video showed a clip of tents that was not filmed in Gaza but was taken in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees. That clip can be seen from Istockphoto.com the description states the video was taken on Mar. 21, 2022 in Moldova.

The official state of Israel account has posted this video, saying it is facilitating aid into Gaza. A short clip at the end of the video, claiming to show tents and shelter equipment for Gazans, was actually filmed in March 2022, showing tents in Moldova for Ukrainian refugees. pic.twitter.com/gKW2O1VdPF — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) February 12, 2024

The State of Israel did share this video initially on social media. However, after the reports they retracted the video and apologized for the mistake saying on X, “Moving forward, we will do our best to ensure transparency in the visuals that we post.” (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

Yesterday it was brought to our attention that one of our videos about humanitarian aid in Gaza featured a photo from Moldova. The photo was for illustrative purposes and we should have stated that in the video. Moving forward, we will do our best to ensure transparency in the… pic.twitter.com/dQslB8Find — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) February 13, 2024

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim Saudi Arabia and Qatar supported strikes on Houthis.