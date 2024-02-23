FACT CHECK: Did Nicki Minaj’s Live Nation Page Warn About A Sex Offender Backstage?

A video shared on TikTok allegedly shows a webpage where tickets for Nicki Minaj’s tour can be purchased, showing a warning about a “level 3 sex offender” backstage at her Oakland, California show.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. Minaj’s Live Nation page does not show such a disclaimer.

Fact Check:

Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced to serve up to 120 days house arrest in September 2023 after violating the terms of his probation, according to Vulture. He received three years probation after failing to register as a sex offender in 2019, the outlet reported.

A TikTok video allegedly shows a disclaimer warning of Petty’s presence at a Minaj concert. The post shows pictures of the alleged warning below the option to purchase tickets to Minaj’s show.

“Please be advised that in accordance with California state regulations, we are obligated to disclose the presence of a level 3 sex offender backstage. Mr. Kenneth Petty will be present,” it reads, in part. It goes on to say that attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and that identification will be required before going through security. Smaller text underneath claims minors must wear a pink neon vest labeled “CHILD UNDER 18.”

The TikTok caption reads, “Megans law is really putting in the work.”

This image is digitally fabricated, however. The legitimate page on Live Nation shows no such disclaimer. It only shows the top portion seen on the TikTok video with the name of Minaj’s tour along with the time, date and location. There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim.

The claim was also debunked by a site called Hot New Hip Hop. (RELATED: Did The U.S. Navy Jag Corps Create A Child Sex Crimes Division)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Live Nation spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.