FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show Deleted Tweet From British Politician

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A post shared on X claims to show a deleted tweet from U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

Verdict: Unsubstantiated

There is no evidence Starmer posted this tweet.

Fact Check:

Starmer denied threatening another Member of Parliament over a Gaza ceasefire vote in the House of Commons, according to the Telegraph.

Social media users have been sharing an image of a deleted tweet, claiming it is from Starmer. One user wrote, “BREAKING: KIER STARMER’S STAFFER POSTED THIS MESSAGE ON X AND DELETED IT. Starmer is a Zionist Islamophobe.”

This claim, however, has no evidence. If he had posted such a tweet, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for this alleged tweet.

BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh also debunked this claim in a Feb. 22 tweet. (RELATED: Houthi Rebels Claim To Hit U.S. Warship In Red Sea)

“This fake screenshot is being widely shared claiming to show Labour leader Keir Starmer’s official account posting and then quickly deleting a jibe at SNP leader Humza Yousaf over yesterday’s Commons debate on a Gaza ceasefire. Starmer’s account never posted this tweet,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.

Check Your Fact reached out to emails associated with Starmer and will update this article if responses are provided.

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

Fact-Checking Trump's Claim That He's Been Indicted More Times Than Al Capone
FACT CHECK: Did Kid Rock And Jason Aldean Drop New York From Their Tour?