FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show Deleted Tweet From British Politician

A post shared on X claims to show a deleted tweet from U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

BREAKING: KIER STARMER’S STAFFER POSTED THIS MESSAGE ON X AND DELETED IT Starmer is a Zionist Islamophobe pic.twitter.com/FSaH0T3rgb — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 22, 2024

Verdict: Unsubstantiated

There is no evidence Starmer posted this tweet.

Fact Check:

Starmer denied threatening another Member of Parliament over a Gaza ceasefire vote in the House of Commons, according to the Telegraph.

Social media users have been sharing an image of a deleted tweet, claiming it is from Starmer. One user wrote, “BREAKING: KIER STARMER’S STAFFER POSTED THIS MESSAGE ON X AND DELETED IT. Starmer is a Zionist Islamophobe.”

This claim, however, has no evidence. If he had posted such a tweet, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for this alleged tweet.

BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh also debunked this claim in a Feb. 22 tweet. (RELATED: Houthi Rebels Claim To Hit U.S. Warship In Red Sea)

This fake screenshot is being widely shared claiming to show Labour leader Keir Starmer’s official account posting and then quickly deleting a jibe at SNP leader Humza Yousaf over yesterday’s Commons debate on a Gaza ceasefire. Starmer’s account never posted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/50JZUJQOt1 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) February 22, 2024

“This fake screenshot is being widely shared claiming to show Labour leader Keir Starmer’s official account posting and then quickly deleting a jibe at SNP leader Humza Yousaf over yesterday’s Commons debate on a Gaza ceasefire. Starmer’s account never posted this tweet,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.

Check Your Fact reached out to emails associated with Starmer and will update this article if responses are provided.