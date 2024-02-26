FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Pennsylvania Crowd Heckling Biden?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of President Joe Biden being heckled with profanity during a trip to Pennsylvania. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerardo Aquino (@djditofrito)

Verdict: Misleading

The video’s audio was altered.

Fact Check:

The White House announced the implementation of 500 news sanctions against Russia, Politico reported. These efforts come after the death of Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny and will target companies that aid in Russia’s military efforts against Ukraine.

A post shared on Instagram purports Biden was heckled with profanities during a visit to Pennsylvania. The video allegedly shows a large group crowd shouting continual expletives at Biden while he enters a shop. The text overlay reads, “Joe’s warm welcome to Allentown Pa.” The captions says, “Joes back in PA guys.”

The claim is inaccurate. The original clip dates back to a January trip the President took to Pennsylvania. The original audio does reveal that some members of the crowd heckled Biden saying, “you’re a loser” and “Go home Joe.” However, the comparison of the post’s video and the original audio clearly shows a difference in the crowd’s comments.

Biden’s purpose during the visit to the state was to meet with store owners to highlight the importance of small business, according to AP News. The president noted the record number of business applications under his presidency and the lowering of inflation. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)