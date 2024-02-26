FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Impact Of Trucker Boycott On New York

A video shared on X claims to show the impact of a trucker boycott on New York.

Verdict: Misleading

The two videos are from January 2024 and April 2023, which is before any reported call for a boycott was made.

Fact Check:

Chicago Ray, a truck driver who supports former President Donald Trump, called for a trucker boycott of New York after Trump was hit with a $355 million civil fine, according to Fox News. Ray would later walk back his call for a boycott, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show the impact of a truckers boycott on New York. One user wrote, “You get what you voted: #Truckers nationwide are not to deliver food, produce, goods to #NewYork… This is the result what those #American #libtards deserve!”

The two videos, though, are from before any boycott was called for. Through a reverse image and keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the two videos were posted to TikTok in April 2023 and January 2024. The April 2023 video claims to show an empty Walmart.

“I honestly dont even know what to expect for our future anymore,” the user wrote. The user has the letters “MN” in their bio, indicating that they might be from Minnesota, which is not New York.

The January 2024 TikTok video is captioned, “Wal-Mart, What is going on?? everything is gone!!!”

Check Your Fact did not find any reporting indicating that a mass trucker boycott was targeting New York. Other truckers have rejected the possibility of a boycott against the state, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: Claim That JAG Purportedly Hanged WHO Official Is Satire)