FACT CHECK: Video Showing Mike Lindell In Car Has Been Edited

A video shared on X claims to show MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell driving in the car while trying to sell his products after a judge ordered him to pay $5 million.

Mr Pillow out there hustlin’ to come up with the $5M judgment against him pic.twitter.com/Yk7Lj3WDHr — Warren (@swd2) February 22, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from March 2023, before the judge affirmed he had to pay $5 million. The video has been edited to make it seem as if he was driving. In the original video, the car is stationary.

A federal judge confirmed that Lindell had to pay $5 million to a contest winner, according to CNN. Lindell, who has spread false claims about the 2020 election, said he would not pay the $5 million and promised to appeal.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show Lindell advertising his products while driving. One user wrote, “Mr Pillow out there hustlin’ to come up with the $5M judgment against him.”

This claim, however, is misleading. The video has been edited to make it seem as if he was driving, but the original video shows that he is not driving and that the car is stationary. The video is also from March 2023.

Strung-out looking Mike Lindell says he really needs people to buy some of his new slippers after he was canceled by retailers and shopping channels. pic.twitter.com/MM0pspaPti — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 27, 2023

“Strung-out looking Mike Lindell says he really needs people to buy some of his new slippers after he was canceled by retailers and shopping channels,” Ron Filipkowski, a liberal activist and editor-in-chief of liberal website MediasTouch, tweeted.

Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the original video had been edited in March 2023 by another user. The user stated, “I made it look like the car’s moving and it’s 100x better.”

I made it look like the car’s moving and it’s 100x better. https://t.co/JjWxo87Vhd pic.twitter.com/d5CNR6DwcX — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 30, 2023

Lindell reportedly told CBS News in October 2023 that he had $10,000 to his name. Lindell later told NBC News in February 2024 that he did not have any money. (RELATED: Claim About Empty Shelves, New York Trucker Boycott Stems From Satire Article)