FACT CHECK: Claim That US Marines Uncovered CBP Border Conspiracy Is Satirical

A post shared on Facebook claims U.S. Marines purportedly discovered a conspiracy involving Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents while on assignment at the Southern Border.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from a Feb. 21 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.”

Fact Check:

Dr. Alexander Eastman, the top doctor for CBP, allegedly “asked staff members to order fentanyl lollipops” to bring with him on a September 2023 visit to the United Nations, according to CBS News. The allegation was made in a “whistleblower report” from the Government Accountability Project, the outlet indicated.

“U.S. Marines Uncover CBP Border Conspiracy,” the Facebook post purports. In the comments section, the post further claims U.S. Marines who were stationed on assignment in Eagle Pass, Texas purportedly arrested two CBP agents and three migrants “involved in a ‘bribe for entry into the U.S.’ operation.” Additionally, the post claims the Marines purportedly witnessed CBP agents taking money from the migrants in exchange for entry into the U.S.

The claim is false and originally stems from a Feb. 21 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories also labeled the claim as false in a Feb. 23 article. Similarly, the claim neither appears on the U.S. Marine Corps’ website nor its verified social media accounts. CBP also has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Claim Involving The American Red Cross, JAG Is Satirical)

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Marine Corps and CBP for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.