FACT CHECK: How Much Money Is New York City Giving To Migrants In Prepaid Debit Cards?

A post shared on social media claims that New York City is providing up to $10,000 in prepaid debit cards for migrants.

The claim is missing context. While the cards do contain some money, the average balance would be $350.56 per person, or $1,440 per family of four per month.

The Arizona border sector in Tucson has become the number one area for migrants from countries across the world to pass into the U.S., CBS News reported. The outlet reported 250,000 apprehensions have occurred since the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year.

A post shared on Instagram claims that migrants in New York City will be given debit cards with up to $10,000 on them. The information is given via a man in a suit with an article on-screen behind him.

The man in the video claims, “Would you like an extra $10,000 right, well if you happen to be an illegal alien in New York City right now you might just find yourself eligible.” The caption reads, “This is what it looks like when a government hates its own people.”

The claim is inaccurate. While the cards can hold a maximum of $10,000, the card will be reloaded once a month with around of $1,440 per family of four, or around $350.56 per person, on a 28-day average, according to the New York Times. Officials told the paper that there should be no reason a card should reach the maximum limit.

Kayla Mamelak, a spokesperson for NYC mayor Eric Adams, told the Associated Press, that the program has around 500 initial migrant families and that the cards are exclusive to bodegas, grocery stores and supermarkets. Participants are also required to sign an affidavit affirming appropriate use or risk removal from the program, the outlet reported.

There are no reports from any credible resources, including the Associated Press and the Times, suggesting a single individual will be provided with a $10,000 card.(RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

Check Your Fact contacted the office of Mayor Eric Adams for more information on restrictions and the enforcement methods.