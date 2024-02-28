FACT CHECK: X Image Purporting To Show Soroka Hospital Receiving Wounded People Predates Current Israel-Hamas War

An image shared on X purports to show Soroka Hospital recently receiving eight injured people for care.

🔴🔴🔴

عاجل

مستشفى سوروكا يستقبل 8 جرحى أصابتهم خطيرة 3 اجسادهم متفحمة pic.twitter.com/P9JzhSAaNm — موشى يائير יאיר משה (@mosha3324) February 25, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The image, which can be traced back to a 2023 article from YNET, shows an injured Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier who was transported to Soroka Hospital following an incident with an Egyptian policeman.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden said a possible cease-fire could take place in the Israel-Hamas War as Israel has purportedly agreed to a pause during Ramadan if hostages held by Hamas are released, according to The Associated Press. Despite Biden’s optimism, “both Israel and Hamas downplayed on Tuesday the idea that a breakthrough was imminent,” the outlet reported.

The X image, viewed over 100,000 times, purports to show Soroka Hospital recently receiving eight injured people for care.

The claim is misleading, however. The image can be traced back to a 2023 article from YNET and shows an injured IDF soldier who was transported to Soroka Hospital following an incident with an Egyptian policeman. The policeman allegedly opened fire on IDF soldiers at the Egyptian-Israeli border, killing three, and injuring at least one other.

The image is actually derived from a video included in the YNET article that shows an aircraft landing at the hospital. The image featured in the viral X post matches that of the 00:26-second timestamp of the video. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Weather Control Tech Causing Earthquake In Turkey?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any recent credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also labeled the claim as misleading in a Feb. 27 article. Additionally, the claim is neither featured on the IDF’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

Although the claim is misleading, seven IDF soldiers were recently injured during a Feb. 24 confrontation with the Palestinian Resistance, according to the same article from Misbar.

Check Your Fact has contacted the IDF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.